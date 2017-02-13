What is an anti-icing system? Why did they put it in the S-Curve? Why is it being decommissioned now? How will the curve be treated next year? Was it a waste of time and money to install it? All this and more Thursday, February 16th at 11 p.m. on WZZM 13.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- (WZZM) Many of you travel on the S-Curve through downtown Grand Rapids every day but don't realize you are driving over "hockey pucks" that shoot out anti-icing liquid during the winter.

Back in 2000, the Michigan Department of Transportation moved forward on an anti-icing project by installing more than 170 of these "pucks" into the pavement on one of the busiest roads in the state.





But we broke the news last month, the $1.2 million dollar system is being taken offline after this winter and our investigative team wants to know why. We're also asking if the original investment was a good use of taxpayer money.

Was it worth it? And how is the S-Curve going to be treated with anti-icing chemicals next year? Watch the full story to learn more.

