PREVIEW: In his father's shoes

In 2011, Jason Kinzler ran the River Bank Run for the last time. At mile fourteen, the 37 year old man suffered a fatal heart attack. His son, Jake, will run the race this year, finishing the raise literally in his father's shoes.

Jake and his sister Hannah are running to raise funds for the Jason Family First Foundation, an organization that provides aid to families that lost a breadwinner.

