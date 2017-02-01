Prosecutor: Officers did not have 'legal duty' to make arrest in Kuiper case

Kalamazoo Prosecutor Jeff Getting discussing investigation of GRPD officers in handling of drunk driving incident at media conference at Grand Rapids City Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 1. (Photo: Emma Nicholas, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting held a media conference at the Grand Rapids City Hall to discuss the investigation of three Grand Rapids Police Department officers involved in a traffic case that may have included preferential treatment.

The Attorney General appointed Prosecutor Jeff Getting to act as a special prosecutor on the case and independently review the results of the investigation involving former Kent County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Joshua Kuiper and the actions of the GRPD officers who investigated that case.

During the media conference on Wednesday Feb. 1, Getting stated that the officers did not have a legal duty to make an arrest that night. He does not recommend criminal charges against the three officers. He does not believe it is his decision or recommendation to make on the fates of the GRPD officers involved.

Getting did recommend more charges related to the crash against Kuiper, such as reckless driving causing serious injury.

Kuiper was involved in a November alcohol-related traffic crash on Union Avenue SE that injured one man. GRPD officials and body cameras of responding officers confirmed that Kuiper had been drinking and performed a variety of field sobriety tests.

Kuiper was not administered a breathlyzer test and was only cited for wrong way driving.

GRPD has been investigating whether the former Assistant Prosecutor was given preferential treatment.

The three officers were recently suspended without pay pending their termination hearing.

According to a statement from the Kent County's Prosecutor's Office, Kuiper was suspended by then Kent County Prosecuting Attorney William Forsyth. While suspended, Kuiper submitted a letter of resignation and has not been in the office since.

The Kent County Prosecutor's Office has disqualified itself from this case and has stated that no one from the office will have any comments until the case is completed.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

