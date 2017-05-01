Protesters march into downtown Grand Rapids for 'Day Without Immigrants'

Protesters are marching Monday, May 1, into downtown Grand Rapids for a Day Without Immigrants. (Photo: Meghan Bunchman, WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A peaceful protest into downtown Grand Rapids for a Day Without Immigrants on May Day is underway.

Grand Rapids police say drivers should avoid South Division Avenue between Burton Street and the downtown area as people move through the area. The Rapid's Silver Line bus service also will be affected.

Hundreds of people gathered Monday, May 1, at Garfield Park to march for inclusively and protection under the law, reports WZZM 13's Meghan Bunchman.

May Day is recognized in the U.S. as a day to promote workers' rights.

The march is expected to end at Calder Plaza.

