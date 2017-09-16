Race for the Cure held in Grand Rapids

(Photo: WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure was held on Saturday, Sept. 16 in Ah-Nab-Awen Park. Participants in the annual event were raising money to fight breast cancer.

The race helps pay for local programs, provides screenings, raises awareness and funds research.

"It was very frightening at first," said a breast cancer survivor who participated in the walk. "Fortunately, I had excellent care, and I came through it just fine. There were ups and downs, but I'm a survivor and nothing's going to get me down."

