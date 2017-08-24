Rally for Veterans held at Coit building in Grand Rapids

Rally for Veterans at Coit building in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - We still don't know the future of a vacant Grand Rapids building, but people who live in the area want to have an influence on the decision.

Thursday night, neighbors held a rally hoping the building will be used to help veterans. One of the reasons neighbors want the building to be used for veterans is because the property is on Coit Avenue right next to the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.

The building has been vacant for years and earlier this summer some believed it would be turned into a homeless shelter. After those plans were nixed, it was announced that a deal was in place to bring a medical center for seniors to the property. We're told that deal is still on the table but Thursday night dozens of neighbors showed up saying they want the building used for veterans services.

"Veterans are very important to not only myself but also to our neighborhood, they are an important part of our neighborhood, we all appreciate the fact and try and look out for our veterans and have their best interests at heart at all times," says Linda Scott a neighbor.

The building is privately owned but the state has a say in it's future due to a complicated deal when it was sold. A decision is expected to be reached in the next couple weeks.

