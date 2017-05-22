Reporting showing racial disparties in Grand Rapids policing criticized

The initial report's findings revealed that black drivers in Grand Rapids are twice as likely to be stopped by police and are also searched at a higher rate than non black drivers.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A colleague of a former Grand Rapids Police Department chief said he found "serious issues" with a report that revealed racial disparities in traffic stops.

Police unions said when former GPRD Chief Harry Dolan heard news of Lamberth's report, he sought an unsolicited second opinion from his colleague, Dr. Richard Johnson. Johnson and Dolan work together in the consulting firm that Dolan runs in North Carolina.

Now, members of the Grand Rapids Police Commanding Officers Association and the Grand Rapids Police Officers Association are acknowledging the possible discrepancies.

"We are encouraging everyone to slow it down and take time to review the material by Dr. Johnson and weigh it in an attempt to bring a fuller understanding of what the facts are," said GRPCOA president, Mike Maycroft.

The initial report's findings revealed that black drivers in Grand Rapids are twice as likely to be stopped by police and are also searched at a higher rate than non black drivers.

Johnson said the data collectors chosen for this study were potentially biased because community members at city meetings were given the chance to apply.

Saying that, "in it's report Lambert Consulting does not reveal from which pools (college students or community meeting attendees these surveyors primarily came. it also failed to describe the background qualifications these data collectors may have had."

The Lamberth report does not cite where the chosen collectors came from, but each surveyor was trained and tested for accurate reporting prior to the study.

There were nine surveyors: four were black, one was Hispanic, one was middle eastern and the remaining three were white.

Johnson says the minorities in this group were most likely bias members of the community, not college students. He cites the demographic breakdown of college students in Grand Rapids as his reasoning.

Johnson also criticizes Lamberth for revealing their 20 surveying locations ahead of time, concluding this may have led drivers to avoid those areas.

Lamberth's report reads that the locations were revealed to both police representatives and the community to ensure these were effective locations.

Johnson also wrote that the surveyors were not inconspicuous while collecting their data, which he said could lead to inaccurate data.

Maycroft of the GRPCOA said he won't question Lamberth's report or the problems at hand.

"No one is shying away from the issues," Maycroft said. "We are simply saying the divisive nature of the last few years is having a deleterious effect on our members and our work."

City Manager Greg Sundstrom said the city is still very confident in Lamberth's report, but the city is willing to look into the critiques.

