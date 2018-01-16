Second bank robbed within four days in Grand Rapids

(Photo: GRPD)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Macatawa Bank at 2440 Burton St. was robbed on Tuesday, Jan. 16 around 12 p.m.

The suspect entered the bank and gave a note to the teller. He left the bank in what is believed to be a burgundy sedan, but the car has not been confirmed yet.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s who is at least 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a winter hat, a tan jacket, dark jeans and dark shoes.

This is the second Macatawa Bank location to be robbed in the last four days. The other location, on Knapp Street, was robbed on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Investigators are looking into any connection between the two incidents. The Grand Rapids Major Case Team and the FBI will be doing the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding either of these bank robberies can contact the investigators at (616) 456-3400, Facebook private message, or contact silent observer at (616) 774-2345.

