Share your thoughts on Grand Rapids City Manager candidates

Downtown Grand Rapids (Photo: Jaleesa Irizarry, WZZM, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids City Commission is asking for the public's input on who should manage local government.

Community and business leaders are invited to a public forum featuring the three finalists for the city manager position: Pontiac Deputy Mayor Jane Bais-Disessa, Port Huron City Manager James Freed and Arlington, Va. Deputy County Manager Carol Mitten. During the forum, community members will be able to have one-on-one conversations with each candidate.

The City has done a thorough national search for the next city manager following the retirement of City Manager Greg Sundstrom.

The forum will take place Monday, Feb. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wealthy Theatre. The forum will also be streamed on Facebook and broadcast live on the Grand Rapids Information Network.

