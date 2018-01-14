WZZM
Shooting in Grand Rapids leaves one injured, police looking for suspect

Shooting in Grand Rapids, police looking for suspect.

Staff , WZZM 11:22 PM. EST January 14, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Around 8:40 p.m. one person was shot and injured at the Beckwith Place Apartment complex in Grand Rapids.

The victim's injuries were non-life threatening. 

According to GRPD, they are still looking for the suspect.

