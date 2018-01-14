Shooting in Grand Rapids leaves one injured, police looking for suspect

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Around 8:40 p.m. one person was shot and injured at the Beckwith Place Apartment complex in Grand Rapids.

The victim's injuries were non-life threatening.

According to GRPD, they are still looking for the suspect.

