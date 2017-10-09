Shooting in Grand Rapids leaves one suspect with injures to hand and backside

(Photo: Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting, which occurred on the 500 block of Shamrock Street.

Two people got into a fight and were shooting at each other around 2:27 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9.

Police arrested one suspect after a short pursuit, and he was taken to the hospital for two gunshot wounds: one to his hand and the other to his butt.

His injures are non-life threatening. The other suspect remains at large.

Anyone who may have additional information is requested to call 456-3400 or Silent observer at 774-2345. Silent Observer can also be contacted confidentially at www.silentobserver.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV