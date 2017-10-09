WZZM
Shooting in Grand Rapids leaves one suspect with injures to hand and backside

Rose White , WZZM 4:32 PM. EDT October 09, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting, which occurred on the 500 block of Shamrock Street. 

Two people got into a fight and were shooting at each other around 2:27 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9. 

Police arrested one suspect after a short pursuit, and he was taken to the hospital for two gunshot wounds: one to his hand and the other to his butt.

His injures are non-life threatening. The other suspect remains at large. 

Anyone who may have additional information is requested to call 456-3400 or Silent observer at 774-2345. Silent Observer can also be contacted confidentially at www.silentobserver.org.

