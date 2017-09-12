Sigsbee Park gets a new playground

The new playground equipment was put in on Tuesday, Sept. 12. (Photo: Early Learning Neighborhood Collaborative)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Sigsbee Park in Grand Rapids got a new playground after Grand Rapids Public Schools learned that the existing playground equipment was no longer in compliance with state standards.

The old playground, which was falling apart, was removed, leaving a mostly empty lot behind.

Several organizations in Grand Rapids including the city's Parks and Recreation Department, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Eastown Community Association, GRPS and more collaborated to raise more than $120,000 to rebuild the playground.

The new structures were installed on Tuesday, and the playground has early elementary and upper elementary play structures.

"In the heart of every great community is a place where neighbors gather. Sigsbee Park and playground is that place," said Grand Rapids Public School Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal. "We are eager to partner with the community to realize a shared vision of a bright and appealing new playground for the children, students, and families of Eastown Neighborhood."

The updated playground and park will be opened to the public with a ribbon cutting ceremony and dedication on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 9:30 a.m. There will also be a community celebration on Wednesday at 6 p.m. with free food, music and the chance to play on the new playground.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV