Sinkhole develops at gypsum mine near Blue Bridge

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A sinkhole in Grand Rapids

dips into a historic gypsum mine, notorious for its housing of Founders' barrel aged beer.

A five-foot sinkhole recently developed north of the Blue Bridge giving way to the old entry of a gypsum mine underneath downtown Grand Rapids.

GVSU's associate vice president for Facilities Planning, James Moyer, wrote in an email that the sinkhole was caused by the flow of dirt into the old mines rotted wood entry way.

The engineer is proposing to remove some old damaged wood and replacing it with sand and gravel that will restore the area.

Once this fix is in place, we will install a monitoring device so that we can get an early warning if there is a failure of the proposed system.

