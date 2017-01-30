'Soup's On For All' raises money for God's Kitchen

Servers at the "Soup's on For All" fundraiser

GRAND RAPIDS - The annual "Soup's On For All!" event took place at the B.O.B. on Monday night. The event is a fundraiser for God's Kitchen's food and pantry programs. The event uses all five floors of the B.O.B. and features more than 30 different soups, along with breads and deserts donated by area restaurants. The event has raised more than $100,000 annually.

Tiffany Page the Director of Community Outreach for Catholic Charities of West Michigan say "Many different people come out to support God's Kitchen. It's a fun event, it's not like a gala where you spend a lot of money on a ticket and you get dressed up. This is an event for everybody. They get to come out, support God's kitchen, and have a great time

Each guest at "Soup's On For All" gets to take home a hand-painted bowl. The bowl, which was painted by a volunteer, serves as a reminder of how hunger is an everyday reality in our community. Several bands will also be providing entertainment throughout the evening.

The soup is served by volunteers, community leaders, and media personalities like WZZM 13's Aaron Ofseyer, Laura Hartman, Jenifer Pascua and Alana Nehring. God’s Kitchen is a program of Catholic Charities West Michigan and served 175,000 meals last year to people in need with no questions asked.

