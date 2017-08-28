State Police to train at GRPS University

Logo of the Michigan State Police on a patrol vehicle (Detroit Free Press)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Michigan State Police Forensic Division will be training in and around the Grand Rapids Public Schools University, 1400 Fuller Ave. during the week of Sept. 11.

The training will last a week, and it will include mock scenarios that focus on mass fatality crime scenes. MSP are aiming to better prepare their Forensic Science members to respond and manage this kind of crime scene event.

The mock scenarios will be staged inside and outside. MSP want the public to know that this is only training and not an actual crime scene. Neighborhoods in the area will not be affected.

