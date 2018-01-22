Stolen truck containing prescription drugs is found, drugs spilled along the way

A bottle with a hydrocodone (the generic name for drug sold under other names by various pharmaceutical companies) label and hydrocodone tablets. (Photo: smartstock / Thinkstock, Roel Smart)

WALKER, MICH. - Walker Police caught the driver who stole a truck out of a Meijer parking lot that contained prescription medications, but are still on the lookout for some of the drugs.

The truck was stolen around 7:30 a.m. from the Meijer on Alpine Avenue. The medications were bound for delivery to other pharmacies.

The truck was tracked to Allegan County where it was located and stopped by the Allegan County Sheriff's Department. The driver was then taken into custody.

Police said that some of the prescription drug totes fell out of the back of the truck during its trek from the store to Allegan County.

Walker Police is asking if anyone finds any of the prescription drugs related to this incident to contact them at 616-791-6788 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV