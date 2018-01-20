Suspect arrested for 2013 shooting of Andre Davis

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Police Department arrested Cameron Davon Wright for the 2013 murder of Andre Davis.

Davis was 20 years old when he was shot in the head while sitting in a car on South Division Avenue on Aug. 23, 2013. The shooter's car turned off Division Avenue and sped away, according to Silent Observer.

After being shot, Davis remained on life support but died a short time later. Police believed that shooting was not random and that it stemmed from an altercation that happened earlier that night at Latvian Hall.

Wright, 26, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 19, more than four years after Davis was killed.

Davis graduated from Grand Rapids Christian High School in 2011. He was a running back for the Eagles football team and played basketball there.

The FBI Fugitive Task Force Team arrested Wright on a high risk traffic stop near Logan Street and Morris Avenue SE. Wright was arraigned on five charges, including open murder.

Silent Observer billboard (Photo: Peter Ross)

Davis' case was a part of a Silent Observer billboard campaign in 2014 that publicized unsolved murders. The billboards were funded by WZZM 13's parent company at the time, Gannett, Inc.

