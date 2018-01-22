Testimony starting for murder trial, defendant claims victim accidentally shot himself

Cavari Jamoul Brown

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Testimony is starting tomorrow, on Tuesday, Jan. 22 in the trial of Cavari Brown who is charged with open murder for the death of his uncle.

Gregory Rogers was shot in the leg in November 2016 at a home on Straight Avenue near Bridge Street. The bullet hit a major artery.

Brown's attorney contends that the victim accidentally shot himself with a 40-caliber handgun when Brown was in another room.

If convicted, Brown faces up to life in prison.

