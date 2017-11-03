The Gilmore Collection has new plans for Mangiamo--again

(Photo: WZZM News)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Gilmore Collection is looking to build housing on the property of Mangiamo in East Hills.

In August, it was announced that Mangiamo would be closing and shifting its focus to become an events center.

But, the Gilmore Collection recently took redevelopment plans to the Historic Preservation Commission Advisory Board. The board said those plans were too drastic for the historic property.

The Gilmore Collection has not commented on what their future plans might be for the Mangiamo property.

