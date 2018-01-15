'The Time is Always Right to Do What's Right' MLK breakfast held in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - West Michigan, and the rest of the country, are remembering the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 15.

The Grand Rapids Urban League held its 18th annual MLK community breakfast at DeVos Place.

The theme for this year's breakfast was "The Time is Always Right to Do What's Right."

"We're waiting for another MLK, and MLK Is in all of us," said Justin Jennings the superintendent of Muskegon Public Schools. "We all have to take action, and I think that early Martin and the Martin later was color blind. I think he wanted everyone to be a part of the process, and I think that's where we have to get to right now."

The Urban League honored Dr. David Pilgrim who is the founder of the Jim Crow Museum at Ferris State University. Pilgrim received the Drum Major for Justice Award.

