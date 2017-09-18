The Wall That Heals coming to Grand Rapids

(Photo: LZ Michigan)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Landing Zone (LZ) Michigan is hosting a series of events this week to honor and remember veterans from West Michigan.

Here is a rundown of what to expect:

The Wall That Heals Escort: The wall is the official half-size replica of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington D.C. and it has all the names that the full size version has. The wall is coming to Grand Rapids, and there will be an escort of it from Grand Valley State University to Fifth Third Ballpark on Sept. 20 at 8 a.m. LZ Michigan is hoping to break the record for the largest escort ever.

The Wall That Heals: After the escort, the Wall That Heals will be at Fifth Third Ballpark from Sept. 21-24. The wall will be open for public viewing 24 hours a day.

Festival at Fifth Third Ballpark: On Saturday, Sept. 23, there will be a festival at the ballpark from 12-8:30 p.m. Admission is free, but parking is $5.

For people who want to volunteer with the organization, they can go to lzmichigan.org to get more information on what you can do to help.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV