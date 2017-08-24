Treasure hunt: $5K hidden in Grand Rapids

Put your sleuthing to the test and find the $5,000 that's hidden somewhere in metro Grand Rapids. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A treasure hunt has kicked off in Grand Rapids, and a $5000 certificate is somewhere in the metro area.

In 2016, the same treasure hunt was hosted by Metro Area Treasure Hunts, and Grand Rapids native Chris Tonger found the certificate in December.

This time around, some of the rules have changed:

Physical landmarks are now incorporated into the hunt. These will help guide people seeking out the prize.

There is a shorter wait time between clues. For the basic subscription, players can access clues every other day. Or, players can access all the clues at once for an extra fee per clue.

For people interested in seeking out the treasure, you can register through Metro Area Treasure Hunts.

