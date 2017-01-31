Van Andel Arena and DeVos Performance Hall honored by magazine

Grand Rapids is home to two of the top venues in the world. That is according to Pollstar, a concert industry magazine. DeVos Performance Hall and Van Andel Arena made the list in their respective categories.

Van Andel Arena celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2016, and featured several big name acts like Elton John, Garth Brooks, and Paul McCartney. They sold enough tickets to place at 35th among arena venues of all sizes in the United States and 69th worldwide.

DeVos Performance Hall ranked 20th in the United States for theatre venues and 29th worldwide. The rankings are based on ticket sales from January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016.

