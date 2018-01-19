Vigil held for toddler and grandmother killed in Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - A 2-year-old boy and his grandmother who died in a shooting were remembered at a community vigil on Friday night, Jan. 19 in Grand Rapids.

King Talbert, 2, and 46-year-old Germaine Brown died after a shooting on the 200 block of Montgomery St. SE Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene and Talbert was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The vigil was held on Montgomery St. near the scene of the shooting.

Police say the deaths of the two have been ruled a double homicide and there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is being asked to call l the investigators directly at the numbers below, send a Facebook private message or leave anonymous tips with Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Lt. Kristen Rogers: 616-456-4079

Det. Erica Fannon: 616-456-3348

Det. Amy Lowrie: 616-456-3427

