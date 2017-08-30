WMCAT starts construction on new headquarters

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology officially started construction on their new headquarters on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The building will be at Seward Avenue and First Street.

The new facility will be 22,000 sq. feet, which is double the size of WMCAT's current space. The new location will allow them to increase programs for teen and adult students and expand social enterprise opportunities.

WMCAT is an organization that provides after-school and summer arts and technology programs as well as career training in medical coding, medical billing and pharmacy technician fields.

They will move to their new Westside location in the fall of 2018. The move was funded by the supporters of the Leave Your Mark campaign that has raised 99 percent of its $8.5 million goal so far.

