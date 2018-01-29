Wrong way crash sends two to the hospital in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - On Monday, Jan. 29, a tan pickup trick was seen driving south in the northbound lanes on Fuller Avenue near Knapp Street.

The pickup was driven by a 33-year-old man who ended up crashing into a black SUV near Leonard Street. The SUV was driven by a 75-year-old man.

The pickup truck ricocheted off the SUV and hit a utility pole. The 33-year-old man had to extricated out of his car and he was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV was also treated at a local hospital.

Lanes near the intersection were closed for a couple of hours, but they have since reopened. The Grand Rapids Police Department says it is still too soon to determine a reason why the pickup was on the wrong side of the road.

Anyone with additional information in this investigation is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department Traffic Unit at (616) 456-3400 or Silent Observer.

