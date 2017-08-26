Kickboxing legend Dino Newville trains young fighters (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH., - Staff at Blues Gym all agree: Grand Rapids native Floyd Mayweather Jr. will beat UFC Champion Conor McGregor at Saturday's fight—likely because Mayweather Sr. used to train at Blues.

"He has no business being in the ring with Floyd," said four-time world champion kickboxer and owner of Blues Gym, Dino Newville. "He's an MMA fighter. His stance, his style, what he converts to—it may come back during the fight."

Newville led a fight training session for kids looking to learn techniques in multiple forms. One of his trainers, Alfredo Barajas, said the Mayweather-McGregor fight will help motivate young people to learn the craft.

"It just gives them something to thrive for, whether it's the boxing avenue, the MMA, kickboxing—whatever it is," Barajas said. "If they put their minds to it, they can definitely accomplish anything."

Newville also said that Mayweather Sr. is planning a big donation to Blues and other area gyms.

