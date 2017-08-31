Grand Rapids launches all encompassing city bill paying app

Grand Rapids, Michigan skylight at night.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Paying your bills in Grand Rapids is now easier for some. The city has launched a web app called grpayit.

Officials say it streamlines online transactions. With the app, users can link water, refuse, and property tax accounts in one single sign on process.

Customers will also have the ability to pay, manage, and receive notifications about their accounts. The app will be available for download on iTunes and Google Play in the next few weeks.

