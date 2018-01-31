Grand Rapids man acquitted of uncle's 2016 shooting death

Cavari Jamoul Brown

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A jury found a Grand Rapids man not guilty of murder in the 2016 shooting death of his uncle.

Cavari Brown, 23, was accused of killing his uncle, Gregory Rogers, in a house on Straight Avenue south of Bridge Street NW.

►Previous: Man charged in November murder on Grand Rapids' West Side

Brown says his uncle accidentally shot himself in the leg -- while Brown was in the other room -- which caused him to bleed to death.

After six hours over two days, jurors acquitted Brown of murder on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Although he was not charged with murder, the jury did convict Brown on several other charges including prejury, drug and weapons offenses. A perjury conviction in a capital case carries a potential life sentence.

Brown will return to court for sentencing next month.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV