Grand Rapids mayor says city economy is booming at State of the City

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids mayor Rosalynn Bliss says the city economy is booming, the population is growing and many neighborhoods are thriving at her state of the city address Thursday night.

“Our regional economy is called one of the fastest growing in the United States,” she says.

But the mayor said there are also challenges to face. Like how to provide more affordable housing, protect children from lead paint and build trust between the community and the police. She said Grand Rapids' economic direction is strong and getting stronger.

“We are not afraid to admit that we can and should do better because ordinary is not good enough for us,” said the Mayor. “We are doing good work but we know there is more to be done.”

The mayor also defended the city commission decision to reject all three finalists and restart the search for a new city manager. She said the need to find what she called the best of the best to serve the city outweighs the additional cost of another search for candidates.

“We believe this is ultimately in the best interest of our city due to the importance of this role,” she says

