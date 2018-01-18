Beer brewed in honor of beloved educator

Lester Ott (Photo: Provided)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A beloved Grand Rapids educator is being remembered through a beer, brewed by a local business he had invested in.

City Built Brewing Company is coming out with a special release Double IPA in honor of Lester Ott. Ott was killed in a motorcycle crash in April 2016 near the U-S 131 "S" curve in downtown Grand Rapids.

Leaders from City Built say he was a larger than life person who encouraged people around him to keep pushing forward.

Along with the tribute beer a City Built work shirt will be retired in Ott's memory.

