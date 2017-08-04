Man arrested after threat report leads to standoff

A Grand Rapids Police Department cruiser at the scene of a reported threat involving a gun on Leonard Street NE early Saturday, August 4. (Photo: Matt Gard/WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - After spending six hours outside a home where officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were told a man was pointing a gun at someone's head, officers say they can't confirm that actually happened.

Investigators received the call around 9:30 p.m. Friday, August 4. The caller said the threat happened on Leonard Street between Coit and Lafayette avenues. But Sgt. Cathy Williams says that person hung up almost immediately.

Officers have been trying to get back in touch with the person who called, but they have not be able to.

#DEVELOPING: Leonard Street NE is closed at Clancy after a woman called 911, said someone was being threatened w/ a gun, and then hung up pic.twitter.com/qBOuM2xyNu — Matt Gard (@mgard_wzzm13) August 5, 2017

Williams says the building officers were called out to was divided up into three separate apartment homes. She says two of those homes were evacuated, but no one came out of the apartment in question.

WZZM 13 also spoke with people who live in nearby who say their homes were also evacuated.Those neighbors could be seen lining the streets well after 2 a.m. Saturday waiting for the scene to clear.

During the investigation, GRPD called in negotiators and a special response team. They say there's a possibility the call was a hoax, but they're taking every precaution to ensure the public's safety.

"If it turns out to be a hoax, we'll pack up and go home," Williams said. "However, if something were to happen, and we were to leave and not treat it seriously, someone's going to get hurt, whether it's a civilian, a victim, or an officer, so we need to treat it seriously."

After obtaining a search warrant, officers entered the home where they arrested one man without incident. No one else was inside the apartment. The man is expected to be charged with Resisting and Obstructing.

It's not yet clear what happened before the 911 call.

If you have any information on the incident, call GRPD at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or go to silentobserver.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2017 WZZM-TV