Fatal crash closes Lafayette Avenue in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids police are on scene of a fatal crash on the city's north side.

Lafayette Avenue is currently closed between Palmer and Travis streets, near Palmer Elementary School.

Police tell WZZM 13 the crash happened at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 8.

No further details have been released.

Police are on the scene of a fatal crash on lafayette near palmer in Grand Rapids, avoid the area @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/LnuX1gm4hO — Amir Abbas (@AmirAbbasWZZM) August 8, 2017

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

