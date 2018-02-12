Fire damages house on Grand Rapids Northeast side

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A home on Grand Rapids Northeast side is heavily damaged after a fire Monday.

Fire fighters were called to the home on College Avenue Northeast near Marietta around noon.

Flames were seen coming from the second floor of the house.

No word on if anyone was inside the home at the time or if their were any injuries.

We have a crew on the scene and will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

