Grand Rapids police searching for 'involuntary missing man'

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video leads to punishment for school staff
-
Cheaper RX Drugs are as close as Canada
-
36 years later - where is Deanie Peters?
-
Off duty police dog missing in Mecosta County
-
High risk traffic stop in Grand Rapids
-
Woman claims dog died after United flight
-
Young breast cancer survivor recognized for courage
-
Bachelor Recap: What is Nick doing!?
-
Deadly shooting in Muskegon Heights
-
Illinois trio nabbed trying get get prescription
More Stories
-
ICE: 1 person arrested in Holland area on identity…Feb 14, 2017, 4:28 p.m.
-
MC Sports files for bankruptcy, will liquidate assetsFeb 14, 2017, 4:46 p.m.
-
2 Bangor teachers turn in resignation after video…Feb 14, 2017, 6:19 p.m.