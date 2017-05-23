Grand Rapids police take man into custody after search on Northeast Side

Grand Rapids police have a man in custody after searching an area on the Northeast Side of the city on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. (Photo: John Linsley, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids police have a man in custody after searching an area on the Northeast Side of the city.

Police wanted to talk to the man in relation to a death investigation from Monday, May 22, but say he is not a suspect in the death.

However, the man was a parole absconder and was taken into custody.

Police searched an area of Northeast Grand Rapids, near Leonard and Fuller for more than an hour Tuesday, May 23, before finding him. Police say initially a business person saw the man on foot behind a restaurant on Leonard Street near Fuller, prompting the search.

A woman in her 20's was found dead late Monday afternoon in Northeast Grand Rapids. Police believe the woman's death is not suspicious. However, her car disappeared after her death and police wanted to talk to this man about the situation. Police caught the man in her car Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV