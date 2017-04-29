Grand Rapids postal worker injured in dog attack

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A postal worker in Grand Rapids is recovering after being attacked by two pit bulls.

It happened just after 9:30 a.m. Friday while the worker was delivering mail on Garfield Avenue SW, north of Sibley Street NW.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the dogs got out of a fenced yard and attacked her before the owner could stop them.

Police say the woman had surgery on Friday. She has a broken arm, needed several stitches, and may need surgery on her face.

The dogs were confiscated by Kent County Animal Control.

The owners are cooperating, but could face charges.

