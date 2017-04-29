WZZM
Close
Weather Alert 15 weather alerts
Close

Grand Rapids postal worker injured in dog attack

Mackenzie Thaden, WZZM 7:32 AM. EDT April 29, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A postal worker in Grand Rapids is recovering after being attacked by two pit bulls.

It happened just after 9:30 a.m. Friday while the worker was delivering mail on Garfield Avenue SW, north of Sibley Street NW. 

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the dogs got out of a fenced yard and attacked her before the owner could stop them. 

Police say the woman had surgery on Friday.  She has a broken arm, needed several stitches, and may need surgery on her face. 

The dogs were confiscated by Kent County Animal Control.

The owners are cooperating, but could face charges. 

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories