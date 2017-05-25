GRPD officers negotiating with overnight standoff suspect

The scene of a standoff in Grand Rapids early Friday, May 26. (Photo: Cheryl Barrigear)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Police are on the scene of a standoff near Highland Park on the northeast side of Grand Rapids.

It started late Thursday, May 26. The Grand Rapids Police Department blocked off College Avenue just south of More Street.

Officers have not confirmed with WZZM 13 what led to the standoff, but our crew on the scene observed officers talking to the suspect over a loudspeaker.

As of 2:40 a.m. a lieutenant with GRPD told us the suspect they're talking to is a man and he's the only person other than officers involved in this standoff. Investigators are expected to update the media near the scene soon.

The situation is causing traffic problems on busy College Avenue. We've observed many cars having to turn around and find an alternate route.

This is a developing situation. We'll bring you more information as it becomes available.

