GRPD searching for two armed suspects who robbed McDonald's

Grand Rapids Police Department (Photo: GRPD)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids Police are looking for two suspects who robbed a Mcdonald's at gun point overnight.

Police say it happened at around midnight at the Mcdonald's on Leonard and Powers.

The two suspects held the employees at gun point and took undisclosed amount of money from the register. They left the scene on foot before police arrived.

Police say one employee was assaulted during the robbery, but suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects are described as wearing dark clothing and dark masks that covered their faces.

Police are asking that anyone with information, please call GRPD.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13.

