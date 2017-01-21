House fire in Grand Rapids leaves home 'heavily damaged'

A fire truck file photo. (Photo: Custom)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Fire Department responded to reports of a well-involved house fire that 'heavily damaged' the home early Saturday morning.

The first call on the fire came around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. The two-story home at 538 Michigan Street NE was on fire.

GRFD Battalion Chief Bruce Veldkamp says that when crews arrived on the scene, white-grey smoke could be seen in the sky and flames were visible on both the first and second story.

The home was vacant and no injuries of the fire crew were reported.

Chief Veldkamp says that the fire crew was able to go inside of the home and eventually put out the fire. While the fire was being controlled, the fire department was not allowing traffic on Michigan Street NE between College and Union streets.

There is no estimate of how much damage was done, however Chief Veldkamp says that the house was heavily damaged after the fire was put out.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation by Grand Rapids Fire Department.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

(© 2017 WZZM)