GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Tickets are on sale now for the Jewish Theater Grand Rapids' production of "Irena's Vow" which opens this Thursday, January 12th. It's an incredible, true story you don't want to miss.

Director Jason Marlett, actor Emily Wetzel, who plays Irena, and José Alejandro Amorós, an actor who plays Major Eduard Rugemer, a Nazi officer, joined the weekend morning news team to share more about the production.

Here is their description of the show:

"Irena's Vow" is the true story of a young Polish woman, Irena Gut, who is promoted to housekeeper in the home of a highly respected Nazi officer when she finds out that the Jewish Ghetto is about to be liquidated. She risks her life by hiding a dozen Jewish workers in the basement of the German Commandant's house. Over the next two years, Irena uses her wit, humor and courage to hide her friends until the end of the German occupation, concealing them in the midst of countless Nazi parties, a blackmail scheme, and even the birth of a child. Her story is one of the most inspiring of our time.

Performances will be on Thursday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m at Spectrum Theater, 160 Fountain ST NE in downtown Grand Rapids on the GRCC campus.

Tickets are on sale now. You can call the Box Office (616-234-3946) or buy tickets online here.

Click here to buy tickets

(© 2017 WZZM)