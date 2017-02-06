Long Road Distillery's 'MICHIGIN' is made with all local ingredients

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - We all know Grand Rapids is Beer City, USA, but it's a locally distilled liquor that's now getting some attention.

Grand Rapids-based, Long Road Distillery has released their "MICHIGIN". It's a new, seasonal gin made with all Michigan ingredients, starting with water from Lake Michigan. It also includes red winter wheat from Heffron Farms in Belding and other ingredients from Zeeland, Beulah and Northport. The key ingredient? Juniper harvested by hand, on Beaver Island.

"We've been planning "MICHIGIN" since before we opened our doors two years ago, but we were struggling to find a source for Michigan-grown juniper, a non-negotiable ingredient when it comes to gin," said Kyle VanStrien, Long Road Co-owner and Co-Founder.

Long Road "MICHIGIN" became available in statewide distribution for licensed retailers, bars and restaurants the week of February 6.



For more information about Long Road Distillers or to find out how you can get your hands on "MICHIGIN", please visit: www.longroaddistillers.com.

Rhonda Ross is a producer at WZZM 13.

