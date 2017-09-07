Man's arm amputated in farming accident

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A 56-year-old man lost his arm in a farming accident on Thursday, Sept. 7. He called 911 around 4:30 p.m. and reported that his arm had been amputated.
According to Kent County police, he was working near the PTO shaft of a manure spreader when his clothes became entangled and his arm was wrapped up in the shaft.
He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The victim is a resident of West Olive and he operates a hog farm.
