Man's arm amputated in farming accident

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A 56-year-old man lost his arm in a farming accident on Thursday, Sept. 7. He called 911 around 4:30 p.m. and reported that his arm had been amputated.

According to Kent County police, he was working near the PTO shaft of a manure spreader when his clothes became entangled and his arm was wrapped up in the shaft.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim is a resident of West Olive and he operates a hog farm.

