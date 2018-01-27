Missing 64-year-old man with dementia found, GRPD says

Richard "Rick" Lee Johnson (Photo: Provided)

UPDATE as of 1 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2018: Richard "Rick" Johnson has been found and is receiving medical attention, Grand Rapids Police say.

PREVIOUS STORY:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Grand Rapids Police are looking for a 64-year-old man with mild dementia who walked away from his home earlier this morning.

According to a press release, Richard "Rick" Lee Johnson, left his family's home around 8 a.m. on Saturday. He recently suffered a stroke and suffers from mild dementia. Johnson walked in an unknown direction.

He does not have a vehicle, identification, or money.

Due to his medical condition, he can become highly confused and agitated at times. He may not know who he is or where he lives.

He was last seen in the area of Sweet Street NE and Forrest Avenue NE, so the area around Plainfield Avenue between Knapp and Leonard are of particular interest.

Johnson was wearing a Home Depot hat, gray sweatshirt, and blue pajamas pants when he went missing.

If you happen to see Rick Johnson or known of his whereabouts, you're asked to call Grand Rapids Police at 616-453-3400.

