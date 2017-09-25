WZZM
Pedestrian struck by a car in Walker

Just before 9:30 p.m. a pedestrian was hit by a car.

Rose White , WZZM 11:29 PM. EDT September 25, 2017

WALKER, MICH. - According to Kent County Dispatch, a car hit a pedestrian by I-96 and Alpine Ave around 9:25 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25. 

There are reported injuries. 

Police are still on the scene investigating.

This is a developing story. 

