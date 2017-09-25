Pedestrian struck by a car in Walker

WALKER, MICH. - According to Kent County Dispatch, a car hit a pedestrian by I-96 and Alpine Ave around 9:25 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25.
There are reported injuries.
Police are still on the scene investigating.
This is a developing story.
