Plans for new medical facility in Grand Rapids my change

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Plans may be changing for a vacant building in Northeast Grand Rapids. It's located on Coit Avenue behind the home for Veterans.

In July it was learned that Care Resources had a deal in place to bring a medical facility for seniors to the property. But those plans may have hit a snag as Michigan's Veteran's Affair Board has voted to take back control of the property. It's a right they've had dating back to the 90's and now they plan to invest in veterans homes across the state.

People who live in the area tell me they would like the building to serve those who fought for our nation.

"People are very passionate in our neighborhood about helping out the veterans, they're a big part of our community, they take their wheelchairs and go up to the ice cream shop, they go to the stores, they go to the parks, they are very much a part of our community and they are very welcomed here with open arms," says Linda Scott who lives in the area.

Care Resources runs facilities across West Michigan that are alternatives to nursing homes with a goal of bringing seniors a higher quality of life.

On Monday a meeting was held between the Veteran's Affair Office and Care Resources to see if a partnership on the property could work. A decision on the future of building will be made by August 21.

