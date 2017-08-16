Shooting and stabbing in Grand Rapids, suspect sought

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Police in Grand Rapids responded to the scene of a shooting and a stabbing Wednesday just after 9 p.m. There were at least two victims, one suffered a gunshot wound the other from a stabbing.

According to police, when they arrived they found a female victim with a gunshot wound to the chest and male victim with stab wound to his back. Both victims were to an area hospital for treatment. The 22 year old female victim is listed in critical condition. The male victim’s injuries are said to be non-life threatening. The circumstances of what lead up to their injuries is under investigation.

The incident happened north of downtown Grand Rapids on the 100 block of Newberry Street NE. Police say no arrest have been made and that they are still searching for a suspect.

Police say, the suspect is described as a black male under 30 years old with no facial hair. He is 6’ tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt. He fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information can contact the GRPD at 616- 456-3400.

