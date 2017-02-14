State police helicopters to be used to help find missing Grand Rapids man

Jamal Marcus Parker (Photo: Grand Rapids Police Department)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Police helicopters and county watercraft will be used in an effort to find a missing Grand Rapids man.

Jamel Marcus Parker, 31, was last seen running away around 3-3:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, near Broadway Avenue and Webster Street NW, according to a Grand Rapids Police Department news release. Police were told of this incident later in the day.

On Monday, police were told of a shoe found by the Grand River near Ann Street, the release states. It is not confirmed whether the shoe belongs to Parker.

Parker is 5-foot-4-inches tall to 5-foot-5-inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He has a scar near his right temple, and police say he was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black sweatshirt, blue jeans and black Nike Air Force 1 shoes.

Residents are advised that Michigan State Police helicopters and the Kent County Sheriff's Department Marine Unit might be seen and heard near the Grand River as police search for Parker.

Anyone who might have information is asked to call Grand Rapids police at 616-456-4683 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

