Suspect in overnight standoff facing six felony charges

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Darrell Jones II, the man police say barricaded himself in a Grand Rapids home early Friday morning, is facing six felony charges.

The Kent County Prosecutor's office authorized the charges the evening of Friday, May 26. They include First Degree Home Invasion a 20 year felony, and Discharging a firearm in or at a building a 10 year felony.

A caller told police that a man fired a gun into the ground in the area of College Avenue and Shirley Street late Thursday night. Officers found Jones on More Street, he indicated that he was suicidal.

Police say Jones then broke into an apartment. The four people inside were able to escape safely.

Jones is expected to be arraigned in 61st District Court on Saturday.

