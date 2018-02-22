(Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (WZZM) - A state lawmaker who says he is “appalled’’ at the treatment of some veterans, is proposing a toll-free hotline for callers to report suspected abuse and neglect at Michigan facilities that house veterans.

“We need another tool to protect those who served our country,’’ Rep. Robert Kosowski said. “I was appalled listening to some of the reports of abuse and neglect and said I’m going to do something about it.’’

House Bill 5616, introduced this week, would mandate a toll-free telephone complaint line for receiving reports of abuse, neglect or exploitation about an adult living in a veterans’ facility.

State agencies, including the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, would be involved, said Kosowski, D-Westland. Reports of abuse would be investigated under a standard protocol.

The telephone number would be listed as the “Veterans’ Home Abuse Hotline’’ and would be accessible 24 hours a day and complaints processed within 24 hours of receipt.

Hotlines would be posted at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans on Monroe Avenue NW and at the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans in Marquette.

“A concern I often hear is they are investigating themselves,’’ Kosowski said. “Now there would be a second set of eyes.’’

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services already operates a toll-free hotline to report abuse and neglect of children and adults.

“This will allow a family member, if they feel dad is being abused or neglected, they can go to the hotline,’’ Kosowski said. “The Department of Health and Human Services should be taking care of every Michigander, so they should have a hand in this.’’

Last summer, felony charges were filed in Kent County against 11 former employees of the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans after a 2016 state audit showed staffing shortages and mishandling of abuse complaints at the home.

Attorney General Bill Schuette announced the charges, which were later challenged in court. A Grand Rapids judge dismissed charges in most of the cases.

